Fortra's Beyond Security

Detect real-time vulnerabilities without the need to access source code. Can help certify the security strength of any product, including IoT devices and automotive ECUs.

Get a scalable, cloud based, real-time black box fuzzer that doesn’t require source code and has over 250+ prebuilt protocol testing modules.

Vulnerability Management

BeSECURE is now part of Fortra VM

Fortra VM combines technology from Frontline VM and beSECURE to create an enterprise-grade vulnerability management offering that's powerful, scalable, and easy to use.

Image

Our fast and accurate vulnerability management and assessment solution delivers cost effective network security scanning.